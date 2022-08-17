Rahul Gandhi To Be Congress President? Uncertainty Looms As Party Preps Up For Prez Polls

With a few days left for the election for the post of Congress President, the ambiguity over Rahul Gandhi contesting the poll continues. The party had announced that the election will be held between August 21 and September 20 but despite several attempts, Rahul Gandhi has not cleared the stance till now.

Congress strategists have so far failed to convince Rahul Gandhi to contest for the post of the president which may delay the election of the Congress president. Rahul has not given any clear indication of contesting the elections. And due to not getting any clear answer from Rahul Gandhi, the meeting of the Congress Working Committee has not been called in which the date of the election is to be locked.

According to the Central Election Authority of Congress, the party has completed the preparations for the elections. Headed by Madhusudan Mistry, Authority has said that they are ready for the elections on time. Now, the ball is in the Congress Working Committee's court to announce the election dates.

Although Election Process in the States has not been completed yet, Mistry, as quoted by ANI said, "We will stick to our Schedule it is up to the CWC to take a final call for the poll Schedule. More than 9,000 delegates of all the states will be the voter at the polls"

According to the programme announced earlier by the party, the process of election of the Congress president was to start on August 21 and it had to elect a new president before September 20. The presidents of the states were also to be elected by August 20 but so far this process has not been completed in any state.

Sources said due to the lack of clarity on Rahul Gandhi's stance, the leadership is in confusion and the organization is in doubt as to whether it will be completed by election time.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to start his Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari and the journey is going to be long, so if the elections are not held by then, there is a possibility of further delay. The internal elections of Congress had also been Postponed Earlier too.

However, in case of the reluctance of Rahul Gandhi to take over the leadership, names like Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Kumari Sailja and KC Venugopal can be surfaced for consideration but it seems with a very less chance. However, if Rahul does not agree, Sonia Gandhi could be the natural choice to bind the party and take on the National Democratic Alliance for the 2024 General Elections.





(With ANI Inputs)