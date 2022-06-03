New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday was asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it at its New Delhi headquarters on June 13 for questioning in the National Herald case, reported news agency ANI quoting official sources.

The ED had issued a summon against Rahul on Wednesday, but Congress leaders said that the former party chief would seek a new date as he will be out of the country until June 5.

His mother and party interim chief Sonia Gandhi was also summoned by the central agency and was asked to appear before it on June 8. However, Sonia, 75, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. She will likely be issued a fresh date for summoning.

The ED is probing the alleged inregularities in financial dealings of the Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL) that owns the National Herald newspaper. Here it must be mentioned that Sonia and Rahul are promotes of YIL.

The Congress has attacked the Centre over the summons, accusing the Modi government of "misusing" central agencies to suppress the voice of opposition leaders.

"I want to make it clear at the outset that the fake issue of AJL (Associated Journals) is an attempt by BJP's propaganda machinery to deviate, divert and digress the attention of citizens from the multifarious vital issues of inflation, falling GDP, social unrest and divisiveness in this country," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has defended the ED action, saying the agency is only doing its work. The saffron party has also challenged the Gandhis to explain their innocence in the court, noting that "nothing will happen by making political statements".

"It is an ongoing investigation. In the National Herald case, there has been a violation of the Representation of Peoples Act. The ED will investigate since the Gandhi family is the main shareholder in the National Herald therefore they have been summoned," BJP leader Amit Malviya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

