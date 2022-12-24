Rahul Gandhi Stops To Give Way To Ambulance During Bharat Jodo Yatra In Delhi

AS the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday entered the national capital, Rahul Gandhi stopped the campaign near Apollo hospital to give way to an ambulance. He also asked his fellow Yatris to give way to the ambulance.

Reportedly, the incident took place near Apollo hospital at around 8:30 AM.

While addressing a rally during the campaign, the Congress leader attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of spreading "fear and violence" in the country, and said people have witnessed 'real India' during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"A few days back, at a speech, I had said to people of RSS and BJP, "Apki nafrat kai bazaar mein, humein mohabbat ki dukaan kholne aye hain (I have come here to open a shop of love amid your market of hatred)," Gandhi said.

"Ask anyone in this yatra if he was asked about his religion, about his caste, was he threatened, were you beaten? No.Just love and respect. You can ask our Pradesh Congress president, and he will confirm it. Yesterday he fell, I saw the moment he fell, five people came and got him back on his feet. Real India exists within this yatra," he added.

Gandhi was addressing party workers and supporters who gave him warm welcome at the Badarpur metro station after the padayatra entered the national capital from the NHPC metro station in Faridabad, Haryana.

"You may have seen in this yatra, there was no hatred. Have you heard while walking during this yatra someone abusing you, or assaulting anyone throughout this yatra?" Gandhi added.

He then spoke about the kindness of the country and said, "If someone falls, other people rush to get him up to help him. This is the reality of India," he said.

Speaking about various policies of the Centre, Gandhi highlighted that it has made the common man suffer.

"Did demonetisation remove their fears? Did wrong GST policies remove their fears? What they did during Covid19, did it remove the fears of people?, he asked.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leaders while speaking to ANI in Faridabad, accused the Centre of indulging in politics over Covid19.

(With inputs from agencies)