Rahul Gandhi Stops To Give Way To Ambulance During Bharat Jodo Yatra In Delhi

Rahul Gandhi on Friday stopped the campaign to give way to an ambulance during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi.

By JE News Desk
Sat, 24 Dec 2022 01:01 PM IST
Minute Read
Rahul Gandhi Stops To Give Way To Ambulance During Bharat Jodo Yatra In Delhi

AS the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday entered the national capital, Rahul Gandhi stopped the campaign near Apollo hospital to give way to an ambulance. He also asked his fellow Yatris to give way to the ambulance.

Reportedly, the incident took place near Apollo hospital at around 8:30 AM.

While addressing a rally during the campaign, the Congress leader attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of spreading "fear and violence" in the country, and said people have witnessed 'real India' during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"A few days back, at a speech, I had said to people of RSS and BJP, "Apki nafrat kai bazaar mein, humein mohabbat ki dukaan kholne aye hain (I have come here to open a shop of love amid your market of hatred)," Gandhi said.

Also Read
Breaking News Today, December 24 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi Visits..
Breaking News Today, December 24 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi Visits..

"Ask anyone in this yatra if he was asked about his religion, about his caste, was he threatened, were you beaten? No.Just love and respect. You can ask our Pradesh Congress president, and he will confirm it. Yesterday he fell, I saw the moment he fell, five people came and got him back on his feet. Real India exists within this yatra," he added.

Gandhi was addressing party workers and supporters who gave him warm welcome at the Badarpur metro station after the padayatra entered the national capital from the NHPC metro station in Faridabad, Haryana.

Also Read
Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj Returns To France, Says 'Have To Sue A Lot..
Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj Returns To France, Says 'Have To Sue A Lot..

"You may have seen in this yatra, there was no hatred. Have you heard while walking during this yatra someone abusing you, or assaulting anyone throughout this yatra?" Gandhi added.

He then spoke about the kindness of the country and said, "If someone falls, other people rush to get him up to help him. This is the reality of India," he said.

Speaking about various policies of the Centre, Gandhi highlighted that it has made the common man suffer.

"Did demonetisation remove their fears? Did wrong GST policies remove their fears? What they did during Covid19, did it remove the fears of people?, he asked.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leaders while speaking to ANI in Faridabad, accused the Centre of indulging in politics over Covid19.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.