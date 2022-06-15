New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with the National Herald money-laundering probe.

Rahul, 51, was quizzed by the central agency for more than 11 hours on Tuesday at its headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi. On Monday, the ED questioned him for over 10 hours.

Here's a look at 10 key points about the big story that you need to know:

1. Rahul and his mother Sonia were issued summons earlier this month by the ED. His mother is yet to appear before the agency as she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

2. On Tuesday, Rahul - accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - appeared before the ED at 11:30 am. After four hours, Rahul took a break and went home for lunch. At 4.30 pm, he rejoined for questioning.

3. At 11.30 pm, Rahul left the ED office. Following the questioning, he and his sister Priyanka went to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to meet their mother Sonia.

4. The ED is recording Rahul's statement in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency wants to probe the alleged financial irregularities in the Young Indian Pvt Limited which owns the National Herald newspaper.

5. However, Congress has accused that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre wants to defame the Gandhis through the "false" case. Congress workers have also held dharnas, protesting against the ED.

6. Till now, hundreds of Congress leaders and supporters, including 15 MPs, have been detained by the police for their protests. However, most of them were released later.

7. "This entire exercise is illegal, unconstitutional, malicious and an exercise by a prime minister burning in the fire of political vendetta," Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

8. Congress' ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has also condemned Rahul's questioning by the ED and called it an outrageous act of political vendetta against the grand old party.

9. "I condemn the outrageous act of political vendetta against Congress party and its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by the ruling BJP government using the Enforcement Directorate," tweeted DMK chief MK Stalin.

"Having no answers to the pressing issues of the common man, BJP uses such diversionary tactics to save itself from the public ire. Political opponents should be fought politically, not by 'forcing' the Enforcement Directorate," he said in another tweet.

10. However, the BJP has criticised Congress, saying it is blocking roads to show its "leaders are above the law" and termed the protests "drama". It has also asked Congress to prove that Rahul is innocent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma