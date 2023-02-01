Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt Over 'Mitr Kaal' Budget 2023, Says 'No Vision, Plan Or Intent To Build India's Future'

FOLLOWING the announcement of Union Budget 2023, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Modi government and claimed that its 'mitr kaal' budget has no vision to create jobs as well as no plan to tackle inflation, and proves that the Centre has no roadmap to build India's future.

On Wednesday, FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the last full budget before the 2024 national election. In the following, she announced huge relief for taxpayers and a massive outlay for capital spending and infrastructure. However, Rahul Gandhi wasn't happy with the whole budget and he termed it 'Mitr Kaal'.

‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget has:

NO vision to create Jobs

NO plan to tackle Mehngai

NO intent to stem Inequality



1% richest own 40% wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed- yet, PM doesn’t Care!



This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India’s future. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Congress members called the budget "big on announcements and short on delivery".

"This budget will be called 'Naam Bade Aur Darshan Chhote Budget' (big on announcements and short on delivery)," said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

"No effort has been made in this budget to find a solution to massive unemployment. Inflation is hurting every household and the common man is in trouble. There is nothing in the budget that would reduce prices of items of daily use," he said.

Meanwhile, former Union finance minister P Chidambaram said Nirmala Sitharaman "has not mentioned the words unemployment, poverty, inequality or equity anywhere in her speech. Mercifully, she has mentioned the word poor twice".

On the other hand, PM Modi hailed the Union Budget 2023 and said the budget "will build a strong foundation for a developed India".

"This budget will fulfil dreams of an aspirational society, including the poor, middle-classes, farmers... Our government has taken several steps to empower the middle class and ensure ease of living. We have reduced tax-rate and have given relief," he said.