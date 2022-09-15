Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Lakhimpur Rape, Murder Case: 'Can't Expect Women's Safety From...'

CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP on Thursday over the alleged kidnapping and murder of two Dalit girls in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, saying women's security cannot be expected from those who facilitate the release of rapists.

"The kidnapping and murder of two minor Dalit sisters in broad daylight in Lakhimpur is a very disturbing incident. Women's safety cannot be expected from those who release and respect rapists," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

लखीमपुर में दिन-दहाड़े, दो नाबालिग दलित बहनों के अपहरण के बाद उनकी हत्या, बेहद विचलित करने वाली घटना है।



बलात्कारियों को रिहा करवाने और उनका सम्मान करने वालों से महिला सुरक्षा की उम्मीद की भी नहीं जा सकती।



हमें अपनी बहनों-बच्चियों के लिए देश में एक सुरक्षित माहौल बनाना ही होगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 15, 2022

The Lok Sabha MP said in an apparent reference to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case being released from the Godhra sub-jail last month after the BJP-led Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

The former Congress chief emphasised the importance of creating a safe environment for women in the country.

The father of the victim said, "I demand justice. The culprits should be hanged, "reports news agency ANI.

#WATCH | "I demand justice, the culprits should be hanged," says the father of the victims in the Lakhimpur Kheri murder case pic.twitter.com/1A7Vtg5WZL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022

As soon as the news of the alleged murder of the Dalit girls broke, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh for "increasing" crimes against women in the state.

लखीमपुर (उप्र) में दो बहनों की हत्या की घटना दिल दहलाने वाली है। परिजनों का कहना है कि उन लड़कियों का दिनदहाड़े अपहरण किया गया था।



रोज अखबारों व टीवी में झूठे विज्ञापन देने से कानून व्यवस्था अच्छी नहीं हो जाती।आखिर उप्र में महिलाओं के खिलाफ जघन्य अपराध क्यों बढ़ते जा रहे हैं? pic.twitter.com/A1K3xvfeUI — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 14, 2022

"Giving false advertisements in newspapers and television every day does not improve law and order. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in Uttar Pradesh?" the Congress general secretary said.

When will the government wake up, she asked.

Earlier, Mayawati, the chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for the state's law and order situation after the bodies of two minor sisters from the Scheduled Caste community were discovered hanging from a tree in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Ministers, Brajesh Pathak and KP Maurya, promised strict action against those responsible for the rape and murder of two Dalit girls in Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday, urging the opposition to 'console the family instead of politicising the matter'.

#WATCH | Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin & Arif involved. Girls were strangled to death & then hanged. Govt will take such an action that the souls of their coming generations will also shiver. Justice will be given; proceedings via fast-track court: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak https://t.co/QoNlxHFwYq pic.twitter.com/dDqAtdxQ2o — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022

Sanjeev Suman, Superintendent of Police in Lakhimpur Kheri, informed that six people were arrested in the case, including Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin, and Arif.

According to the SP, the accused Junaid was apprehended during an encounter in which he was shot in the leg, and it was revealed that the accused knew the deceased girls.

"The girls were yesterday lured to a farm and raped by Sohail and Junaid. Sohail, Hafizul, and Junaid strangled and killed the girls after they wanted the accused to marry them. They then called Karimuddin and Arif and hanged the girls to eliminate any proof," according to the news agency ANI, SP Sanjeev Suman said.

UP | All boys other than Chotu hailed from Lalpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri. Chotu who was a neighbour of the girls had introduced the two girls to these boys. He has too been arrested: SP Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjeev Suman pic.twitter.com/HGmTi32dS1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022

He further added that this was a preliminary investigation and the post-mortem would start in about 2-3 hours.

The bodies of two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lalpur Majra Tamoli Purva village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Nighasan police station in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, on Wednesday evening.