Rahul Gandhi Shows Posters Of PM Modi With Adani In LS, Speaker Om Birla Schools Congress Leader | Watch

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while addressing the Lok Sabha alleged that Modi government favours Industrialist Gautam Adani

By JE News Desk
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 06:00 PM IST
Minute Read
Rahul Gandhi Shows Posters Of PM Modi With Adani In LS, Speaker Om Birla Schools Congress Leader | Watch
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displays an enlarged photograph of businessman Gautam Adani with BJP leaders. (Screenshot: Lok Sabha TV)

LOK SABHA Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday schooled Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and asked him to not to show posters of PM Modi with Gautam Adani in the Parliament. 

He said, “No posters please, if you will show posters then this side (BJP) will show poster of Rajasthan’s CM (with Gautam Adani). Showing posters isn't appropriate. 

This came after Congress MP had alleged that Gautam Adani helped Prime Minister Narendra Modi to construct the idea of a "resurgent Gujarat".

"Relationships begin many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat's Chief Minister...one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to the PM and helped Mr Modi construct the idea of a 'Resurgent Gujarat'. The real magic began when PM Modi reached the national capital in 2014," Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi further alleged that the Modi government changed the rules which allowed only previously experienced firms to be involved in airport development.

"There is a rule who does not have prior experience in airports can't be involved in the development of airports. This rule was changed by the Government of India and Adani was given six airports," he said further claiming that India's most profitable airport Mumbai Airport was "hijacked" from GVK Industries using the CBI and ED and was given to Adani by the Centre.

Further attacking the industrialist and PM Modi, he said that despite the fact that Adani never made drones he got the contract for their manufacture when it was always HAL and other companies involved in the business.

Rahul claimed that Adani holds zero experience in defence sector as well but he still got the contract for drone production after PM Modi went to Israel.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.