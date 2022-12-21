Rahul Gandhi Seen 'Shoving' Man Trying To Click Selfie During Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP Leader Shares Video; Watch

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday shared a purported video of Rahul Gandhi from Bharat Jodo Yatra, where the Congress leader can be seen shoving away a man trying to click selfie with him.

In the video shared by the former BJP MP, Rahul Gandhi can be seen standing on a stage surrounded by a number of people. As he prepares to pose for a photograph to be clicked by a cameraman, one man tries to stand next to him and click a selfie in his phone. Gandhi can be seen roughly pushing away the man's hand.

The video shared by Rathore highlighted Rahul Gandhi, encircling him to draw the attention of the viewers. However, Jagran English could not verify the veracity of the video or the context of the incident.

Sharing the clip, Rathore took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'mohabbat ki dukan' remark and said, "Mohabbat ki dukan ke phike pakwan. (Tasteless cuisines from the shop of love.)"

Hitting out at Congress over their appeasement politics, the BJP leader said, "Public is merely vote bank for Congress. The politics of appeasement is in their veins. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is just a drama."

Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the Bharat Jodo Yatra as 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) amid an existing 'nafrat ka bazaar' (market of hatred) while responding to BJP leaders who questioned him for conducting the ongoing Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot-march.

"I am opening 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' in 'nafrat ka bazaar' (the market of hatred). This is my response to BJP leaders who ask why I am doing this yatra," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said in Alwar, Rajasthan.