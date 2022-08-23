Rahul Gandhi Should Be Next Congress President, Everyone 'Unanimously' In His Favour: Ashok Gehlot

As the countdown for Congress presidential elections begins, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged Rahul Gandhi to become the next party chief, saying everyone in the party is "unanimously" in his favour for the post. The 71-year-old senior Congress leader made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Jaipur.

"If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for the Congressmen in the country. Many people will sit at home and we will suffer. He (Rahul Gandhi) should accept this post by himself, understanding the sentiments of the common Congress people in the country," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

#WATCH | If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for the Congressmen across the country. He should understand the sentiments of Congress workers and accept this post...: Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, in Jaipur yesterday pic.twitter.com/5lZq7H1vSS — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

Gehlot, a three-time Rajasthan Chief Minister, said it is "not about Gandhi or non-Gandhi family", but everyone in the grand old party wants Rahul, a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad, to become the Congress chief again. Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Gehlot said the Congress has kept democracy alive in India since its independence.

"In the last 32 years, no person from Gandhi family became the prime minister, Union minister or chief minister. Then why Modi ji is afraid of this family. Why does Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have to say that nothing happened in 75 years in the country. Why is everyone attacking the Congress," he asked.

"Because the DNA of the Congress party and the country is the same before Independence and after Independence. Congress is the party that takes all religions and classes along," he said.

CONGRESS TO WIN RAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022

Gehlot also exuded confidence that the Congress will win the assembly elections in Rajasthan, slated to be held next year. He also said that the ruling BJP and PM Modi will be ousted from power following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We will win the next assembly elections, and then the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This time it is not an easy game for PM Modi," he said. "The way Nitish Kumar has given a blow to the BJP in Bihar and the Congress has cornered the central government through protests led by Rahul Gandhi on the issue of inflation and unemployment, the Modi government has shaken."

In the previous elections in 2017, Congress led by Gehlot won 100 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan legislative assembly, ousting Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and the BJP from power. It must be noted that Congress and the BJP have ruled Rajasthan alternatively since 1993.