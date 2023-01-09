Rahul Gandhi Shares Why He Has Been Wearing Just T-Shirt In Chilling Cold, And It Will Break Your Heart

CONGRESS MP Rahul Gandhi has been making headlines for wearing t-shirts despite the chilling winter in north India, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Now, Gandhi on Monday took to Twitter and stated the reason for the same. In the video, Gandhi said, "When yatra reached Madhya Pradesh, it was mildly cold. Three poor children came to me in torn shirts, they were shivering when I held them. That day, I decided until I shiver... I will only be wearing a t-shirt. When I start shivering and feel cold I would think of wearing a sweater."

इस टी-शर्ट से बस इतना इज़हार कर रहा हूं,

थोड़ा दर्द आपसे उधार ले रहा हूं। pic.twitter.com/soVmiyvjqA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 9, 2023

Gandhi has been questioned multiple times for wearing only a t-shirt amid the freezing winter.

Earlier, on Wednesday, while addressing a 'nukkad sabha' at Baraut on the Baghpat-Shamli border, he had said that him wearing a T-shirt has become more important for the media than that poor farmers and labourers wearing torn clothes walking with him during the party's ongoing march.

He had also pointed out that the media doesn't ask why children of poor people are walking without a sweater or a jacket during the winter season.

"I walk in (Bharat Jodo) yatra wearing T-shirts. Many children of poor farmers and labourers walk with me in the yatra wearing torn clothes. But the media does not ask why children of poor farmers and labourers are walking without a sweater and jacket during the winter season," Gandhi had said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Monday morning from Khanpur Kolian in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. The foot march entered the state on January 6 after covering Uttar Pradesh over a span of three days.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, Gandhi was joined by locals amidst the morning fog.

The yatra, which is on its 115th day will reach Mohra Maulana of Ambala today night passing through Shahbad and Saha.

The foot march that started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and Haryana.

(With inputs from ANI)