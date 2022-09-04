'Hatred, Anger Rising In India': Rahul Gandhi's Scathing Attack At BJP, RSS At Mega Congress Rally

Launching a blistering attack on the Modi government, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that "hatred and anger" are rising in India under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The Wayanad Lok Sabha MP made the remarks while addressing Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at Ramlila Maidan of New Delhi.

Rahul, in his rally, said only two industrialists are benefitting from hate and fear in the country, adding that youths cannot find jobs in India. He also spoke about the three farm laws that were repealed by the Centre last year, saying they were brought to benefit only two-three industrialists.

"Hatred is rising in India. Fear of inflation, unemployment increasing in India, due to this hatred is rising. BJP, RSS dividing the country and creating fear in the country. Only 2 industrialists in the country benefitting from this fear and hatred," Rahul was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

At his rally, the 52-year-old said that the Modi government isn't allowing opposition parties to raise voices against it, claiming that the BJP is using central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), against opposition leaders.

"Anyone against Modi is attacked. I was made to sit for 55 hours at the ED office but want to tell the Prime Minister, I am not scared of your ED," Rahul said while claiming that the government is also attacking the media, the judiciary, and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Rahul also spoke about the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which he said is important as the grand old party is looking "to go directly to people and tell them the truth", adding that the country has weakened because of hate, fear, inflation and unemployment.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is being undertaken because the media is not with us, other institutions are under pressure from the government. So the opposition has no way but to directly go to the people and tell them the truth about the government," Rahul said.

Congress is planning to embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of Rahul and the 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir. The five-month yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The padayatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The Yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.