'No Talk Of Inquiry': Rahul Gandhi Renews Question On Modi Govt's Link To Adani

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha and questioned why the BJP-led government at Centre was not seeking an inquiry into the corruption allegations against Adani Group.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had linked businessman Gautam Adani's rise to BJP's win in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Modi hit back at Congress today over the various corruption cases, including the Commonwealth games and 2G scams, that took place during the UPA rule at Centre.

Reacting to PM Modi's one-and-a-half-hour long speech, Gandhi said, "I'm not satisfied. No talk about inquiry happened. If he (Gautam Adani) is not a friend, then he (PM) should have said that inquiry should be conducted. It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Adani)."

Rahul Gandhi also questioned why his remarks on BJP government's links to billionaire Gautam Adani were expunged. "Why were my words expunged," Gandhi repeatedly asked when he arrived at Parliament today.

The Congress leader arrived a few minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's address. Taking the opportunity, PM Modi targeted the absence of some leaders in the house saying, "Maybe they couldn't wake up."

Earlier, the Congress MP also took to Twitter to slam the expunging of his remarks on PM Modi and Adani. “Mr. Prime Minister, you cannot erase the voice of democracy. The people are directly questioning you. You must reply,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge communication Jairam Ramesh said, "With the expunging of @RahulGandhi 's remarks on PM linked Adani MahaMegaScam, deMOcracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha. OM Shanti."

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday had posed four questions to PM Modi which included asking him how many times he travelled with Adani abroad, how many times did the business tycoon joined the PM on foreign trips, how many times Adani visited that country immediately after PM's foreign trip and got a contract. Gandhi also displayed an enlarged photograph of BJP leaders, including PM Modi, with Gautam Adani.

He also asked the prime minister as to how much money did Adani give to the BJP in electoral bonds. He claimed that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.

Responding fiercely to the Congress leader's charges, the saffron party demanded a proof over the allegations.