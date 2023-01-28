Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Pulwama Attack Martyrs Amid Row Over Digvijaya Singh’s Surgical Strike Remark

DAYS after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks about the 2019 surgical strike sparked a controversy, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to the martyrs of the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Taking to Twitter, the grand old party wrote, "Our tribute to the soil which has in it the blood of the brave martyrs of Pulwama attack. Today during #BharatJodoYatra, @RahulGandhi ji paid homage to the brave soldiers who were martyred in Pulwama attack.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Rashid Alvi asked the Centre to release the surgical strike video that it claimed it has.

Backing Digvijaya Singh he said, "Government says it has a video (of a surgical strike) so what is wrong with Digvijaya Singh asking the government to show it? We're not asking for proof (of strike) but the government should show the video it claims it has."

He also questioned the statements made by various leaders about the surgical strike. "Sushma Swaraj, who was a minister in the government, had said that the air strike was done at a place where there was no possibility of anyone getting killed. Amit Shah claims that more than 300 terrorists were killed in the air strike. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims that more than 400 terrorists were killed in the air strike," he pointed out.

This came days after Digvijaya Singh claimed that there is no proof of the 2016 surgical strike.

However, soon after he made the remarks, Congress distanced itself from the controversy saying that the "views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress".

"Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported & will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest," the grand old party had said.