'Rahul Gandhi, Pawan Khera Used Abusive Language Against PM Modi': Amit Shah Trains Gun On Congress In Nagaland

IN A FRESH attack at Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, because of what his party lost its Opposition status.

Addressing a rally in Nagaland ahead of the state Assembly poll, the union minister said, "The language used by a Cong spox (Pawan Khera) for PM Modi today is not his statement, but a statement that's in accordance with Rahul Gandhi's nature. Rahul Gandhi used abusive language for PM Modi in 2019 and as a result, Cong lost its Opposition status."

"The language that has been used (by Congress spokesperson) today, the people will reply to it through the ballot box. In 2024, Congress won't be visible even when searched using binoculars," he added.

#WATCH | The language used by a Cong spox (Pawan Khera) for PM Modi today is not his statement,but a statement that's in accordance with Rahul Gandhi's nature. Rahul Gandhi used abusive language for PM Modi in 2019 & as a result Cong lost its Opposition status: Union HM Shah pic.twitter.com/vU7wPdnBes — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

He further said that Congress is not getting success anywhere in the country, ever since Rahul Gandhi became the leader of the grand old party.

"It is a matter of concern that since Rahul Gandhi became the leader of Congress, the level of Congress leaders is falling day by day," he said.

He then hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a new era of peace and development in the North East. He also mentioned that the saffron party solved big problems and has also signed the Karbi Anglong peace settlement.

"I want to tell people of Nagaland that our target is that the Nagaland peace talks also get successful," he said.

"Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) announced to boycott the elections. We held talks with them and assured them that we will solve all their problems after forming the govt here. In the last 8 years, PM Modi reduced violence by 70 per cent in all regions of North East," he further added.

The visit comes ahead of Nagaland polls which is scheduled to take place on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

(With inputs from ANI)