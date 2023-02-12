Rahul Gandhi Nearly Quit Bharat Jodo Yatra Due To Severe Knee Pain: Congress Leader

CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi’s determination to carry on with the Bharat Jodo Yatra was appreciated by party general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday. The senior Congress leader said Rahul Gandhi faced severe knee problems during the first few days of the yatra, which forced him to consider whether he should be replaced by someone else.

Venugopal said the pain was so severe that it was suggested that the yatra be continued without him. A call from Priyanka Gandhi came as well to inform about the severity of the pain Rahul suffered, reported PTI.

“His knee pain had aggravated when the yatra entered Kerala on the third day of its commencement from Kanyakumari. One night, he called me to tell (me) about the severity of his knee pain and suggested carrying out the campaign by replacing him with another leader," Venugopal was quoted as saying during an event organised at the Kerala Congress Headquarters to honour the people who took part in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

There was a time when Priyanka Gandhi decided to hand over the campaign to the senior leaders of the party due to the increasing knee pain of Rahul Gandhi. Venugopal revealed that those were the anxious moments during which he stood with his hands folded and prayed for divine intervention.

KC Venugopal said the yatra was ‘unimaginable’ without Rahul Gandhi for the Congress leaders and workers. The party general secretary also narrated the sequence of events Gandhi faced through the yatra which began on September 7 last year and culminated in Srinagar with the unfurling of the national flag.

However, Rahul Gandhi suggested that a physiotherapist joined his medical team and started his treatment. While addressing the ceremony at Kerala Congress Headquarters, which was attended by several leaders, Venugopal said, “With God's grace, his pain was cured.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began from Kanyakumari, successfully culminated in snow-covered Kashmir in the presence of several opposition leaders. The closing ceremony of the yatra began with the unfurling of the tricolour.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7, 2022, from the southern tip of the country, Kanyakumari and concluded in Srinagar, after covering 3,970 kilometres, 12 states, and two Union territories including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

