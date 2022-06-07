Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family members of late singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was brutally murdered last week. However, a breach in security was reported as Rahul visited Punjab's Mansa.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Rahul's convoy was lost in Patiala for about 20 minutes. The report claimed that Rahul's convoy took the Urban Estate Bypass route instead of the Sangrur Road.

However, the convoy, thanks to the alertness of the Patiala Police, quickly corrected its path and reached the Mansa village. Here it is important to mention that Rahul had reached Chandigarh from Delhi by plane and was supposed to travel by road to reach Mansa.

Last year, a similar incident took place in Punjab after a breach of security was reported while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his way to Ferozepur to address a poll rally.

Later, the Centre also formed a three-member committee to probe the security lapse. It also directed the Punjab government led by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to file an immediate report in this regard.

"Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) says it is taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action," the Centre had said.

Talking about Rahul's Mansa visit, he met Moosewala's family members at the singer's native village. He was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief minister OP Soni and other party leaders.

Rahul's visit came a day after former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot visited Moosewala's house and met the singer's father.

Moosewala was shot dead last week outside his native village. His body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma