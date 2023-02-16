Rahul Gandhi Replies To Breach Of Privilege Notice, Defends Remarks On PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday submitted his reply to the notice sent by Lok Sabha Secretariat over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi reportedly sent a lengthy and detailed response justifying his statements on PM Modi and businessman Gautam Adani.

In his reply, which runs into several pages, Gandhi has cited various laws and precedence to defend himself, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Earlier, in Wayanad, the Congress MP said he wrote to the Lok Sabha speaker "with every single point they have removed and supporting proof". Gandhi further emphasised on the fact that he did not use any bad or abusive language in Parliament.

On February 7, Rahul Gandhi had raised questions over Modi government's links to billionaire Gautam Adani, who has been accused of fraud by a Hindenburg report. Gandhi had alleged that Adani's fortunes rose multifold after the BJP-led NDA government came to power at Centre in 2014. He made the remarks durig a dicussion on the 'Motion of Thanks on the President's Address'.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat in a letter to Gandhi, dated February 10, had asked him to furnish his reply on breach of privilege notices against him by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Pralhad Joshi - also the parliamentary affairs minister - by February 15 for the Lok Sabha speaker's consideration.

Both the BJP leaders in their notices to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have alleged that Gandhi's comments were baseless and that he made "contemptuous, unparliamentary and dishonourable" allegations.

Several remarks made by Gandhi were expunged by the speaker following his speech. On Monday, addressing a gathering in Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhi had criticised the decision to expunge several remarks from his speech made during the discussion in the House.

Soon after his remarks were expunged, the Congress MP had taken to Twitter to slam the move. “Mr Prime Minister, you cannot erase the voice of democracy. The people are directly questioning you. You must reply,” he had tweeted.

What Rahul Gandhi Said On PM Modi, Adani

Rahul Gandhi had on February 7 posed four questions to PM Modi which included asking him how many times he travelled with Adani abroad, how many times did the business tycoon joined the PM on foreign trips, how many times Adani visited that country immediately after PM's foreign trip and got a contract. Gandhi also displayed an enlarged photograph of BJP leaders, including PM Modi, with Gautam Adani.

He also asked the prime minister as to how much money did Adani give to the BJP in electoral bonds. He claimed that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.

(With inputs from agencies)