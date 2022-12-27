Rahul Gandhi Invites Oppn Bigwigs To Join Bharat Jodo Yatra In UP; Akhilesh, Mayawati To Skip

AS RAHUL Gandhi prepares to enter Uttar Pradesh with his Bharat Jodo Yatra early next month, Congress has sent out invitations to the top opposition leaders of the state. However, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary will not be able to participate in Congress' march.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who has lost favour in the state, will also not attend the yatra, NDTV reported. While others have extended verbal support, Mayawati has been extremely critical of the Congress in her recent statements.

Expressing the unavailability of Chaudhary, RLD national convenor Anupam Mishra said, "We have received an invitation from the Congress party, but it is not possible for party president Jayant Chaudhary to participate in the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra due to his being preoccupied with other events."

RLD, however, extended its good wishes to Rahul Gandhi's yatra. "We, however, wish all the success to the Congress's Yatra," news agency IANS quoted Mishra as saying.

Meanwhile, SP national secretary and state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said party president Akhilesh Yadav is preoccupied with his own programmes and would not be able to join the Yatra. "The Samajwadi Party and its national president Akhilesh Yadav are already on the path of struggle against the government. The SP president is busy with his programmes and there is no likelihood of his joining the yatra," he said.

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh through Loni in Ghaziabad on January 3 and the grand old party has invited several leaders of the non-BJP actors to join the UP leg of the march.

After Ghaziabad, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will move to Baghpat on January 4 and Shamli on January 5. In the evening of January 5, Rahul Gandhi will leave UP through Kairana in Shamli district to enter Sonipat in Haryana. Rahul Gandhi would cover total 100 km in UP during the yatra.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief national general secretary Prof Ramgopal Yadav has attacked the Central government over the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. He had said that there was no Covid-19 in the country, but the Union government was trying to prevent the yatra in the name of Covid-19.