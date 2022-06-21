Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves the ED office after round two of questioning in the National Herald case. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday evening again reached the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning after he was given a break of half an hour by the agency sleuths questioning him in the money laundering probe linked to the National Herald case. Rahul Gandhi today reached the ED office at around 11 am today and was grilled for almost 9 hours without a break in the day.

This is the fifth day when the Enforcement Directorate questioned the former Congress president in the National Herald case. The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent almost 50 hours at the ED office over five sittings with the investigators questioning him over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Meanwhile, the Congress continued its protest today and staged a Satyagraha at the party headquarters in New Delhi alleging "misuse" of the Enforcement Directorate and "harassment" of party leader Rahul Gandhi. The protesting leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, later announced a march to Jantar Mantar, but the police prevented them for lack of permission.

Several Congress workers and MPs were detained, including Benny Benhanan, Anto Anthony, Deepak Baij, Saptagiri Ulaka, Gaurav Gogoi, Ranjeet Ranjan, Amee Yajnik, Santhokh Singh, K Suresh, Chella Kumar, Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Mohd Zawaid, besides former minister Bhakta Charan Das, Chhattisgarh minister Amarjeet Bhagat and ex-MP Kamal Kishore Commando.

The police said the Congress leaders were given permission to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, but they were not allowed to take out a march. Baghel, along with supporters, sat on the road outside the Congress office, while Gehlot dubbed the BJP leaders "fascists" masquerading as believers of democracy to befool people.

"They (BJP leaders) are fascists and have worn the mask of democracy. They are trying to pit one community against the other and are breaking the social fabric," Gehlot said, exhorting party workers to continue with their Satyagraha against the government's atrocities.

"The Enforcement Directorate (ED) allowed Rahul Gandhi to leave their office around 12.45 am. We have seen for the first time that the ED is behaving like this with our national president which is condemnable. The democracy is in danger. ED, IT and CBI are being misused and the judiciary is under pressure," he added.

The police also put up barricades around the All India Congress Committee office, but the angry protesters broke some barriers. The Congress workers also raised slogans against 'Agnipath', saying it was only a ploy to divert the attention from the government's failures and that the scheme would thrust the youth towards darkness.

The party leaders had on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a complaint alleging that the police were harassing the party MPs and probe agencies were being misused.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan