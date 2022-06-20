New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before ED for the fourth day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. A day after his 52nd birthday, Gandhi arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi at 11.05 AM with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort.

The fourth day of questioning was deferred from June 17 to this day after Gandhi requested the agency for postponing the session as he wanted to be with his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in hospital, where she is admitted for post-Covid issues.

On Monday, a huge contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed around the federal agency's office even as Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the adjoining area like last week.

#WATCH Congress leaders march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan from Vijay Chowk against the Centre's #Agnipath recruitment scheme#Delhi pic.twitter.com/qWjFDu768s — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Here are the top developments:

-Congress leaders on Monday marched towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the president and submit a memorandum on the issues of the Agnipath recruitment scheme and police atrocities against MPs.

-Rahul Gandhi is currently present at ED's office and he left for lunch around 3:15 pm and re-joined the questioning around 4:45 pm.

-The Opposition party has now decided to change its protest strategy. Congress leaders will now camp at Jantar Mantar -- Delhi's designated protest site. The party staged a protest at Jantar Mantar yesterday against the centre's new military recruitment scheme, Agnipath, which has sparked protests across the country.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes Rahul Gandhi's supporter in her car as she headed towards Jantar Mantar where her party is protesting over ED probe against Rahul in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/K1lZS5Rift — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

-Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy and others, hold a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi.

-The Congress party workers on Monday staged a protest in the centrally located Rajiv Chowk area of the national capital over the questioning of their leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate. The workers could be heard shouting slogans against the government and in favour of their leader at the outer circle of the chowk.

-According to a news agency, Gandhi was reportedly asked about a loan of Rs 1 crore taken by YI from a Kolkata-based company in February 2011 and the rationale behind it.It has also been learnt that the questions cover the changes that took place in the shareholding pattern of the company thereafter, the procedures followed, and the salaries and VRS given to journalists working in the organisation among other issues.

-Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23. Along with Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were earlier questioned in the case.

Delhi | For the fourth consecutive day, Congress workers are peacefully protesting but despite that, police is attacking our workers, stopping them...: Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/AvSoV1FsZq — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

-Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a political vendetta.

-The Congress has alleged misbehaviour by policemen with party MPs during their protests. It has filed a complaint against Delhi Police for entering the party office at Akbar Road and attacking party workers.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, for questioning in the National Herald case. Today is the fourth day of his questioning by the agency. pic.twitter.com/4XHeiqf8Sr — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

-Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for over 27 hours on three straight days from June 13 to June 15. The Congress leader was deposed before the ED investigators in the case for the first time on June 13.

- Rahul Gandhi is being questioned about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which runs the National Herald newspaper.

