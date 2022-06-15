New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday asked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to appear before it again on Friday after grilling the Wayanad MP for almost 10 hours on Wednesday. This is the third consecutive day when Rahul Gandhi was grilled by the ED in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper case.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED on Wednesday for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, with the agency seeking answers about his "personal role" in taking decisions with regard to the media organisation and its owner Young Indian.

Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11.35 am with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort. He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as his convoy whizzed past police barricades thronged by media persons and party supporters.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan