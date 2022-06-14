New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate for over 10 hours in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, he will appear before the Central agency again today for further questioning into the matter. Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED on Monday morning and left its office at around 11 pm after over 10 hours of questioning.

The interrogation began at 11 am on Monday morning. The first round of questioning concluded at around 2.15 pm for a lunch break. The Congress leader returned to his residence followed by his visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital where his mother and party interim president Sonia Gandhi is admitted due to COVID-related issues. Rahul Gandhi's questioning resumed the probe for the second round at around 3.45 pm on Monday.

- The Delhi Police has put up barricades at the Akbar Road in Delhi and has also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the area ahead of Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald Case.

- The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a travel advisory for the commuters in wake of the proposed protest march by Congress leaders against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by ED.

Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads.

- Congress leaders and workers have staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons on Monday. Various leaders including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took part in the party's Satyagraha march to the ED Office. Several leaders including Gehlot, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Mallikarjun Khagre were detained by the police yesterday.

Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal detained by police, taken to Tughlaq Road PS. Party's Deepender S Hooda, Ashok Gehlot also detained & taken to Fatehpur PS



LIVE UPDATES📺https://t.co/nwHFqresk6 pic.twitter.com/EU9Ib4LBDl — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) June 13, 2022

- Following the day-long protest, the Congress party said that senior leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed away by Delhi Police during the party's protest in support of Rahul Gandhi. "When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack! Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days. I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow," Chidambaram tweeted.

When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack!



Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days



I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow

- Speaking on the matter on Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also in Delhi to extend support to Gandhi, said, "This kind of behaviour is not good. People will not like it. Nobody should have any objection if the law will take its own course. But we object to the misuse of ED, CBI and IT that is being done."

- Union Minister Anurag Thakur hit back at Congress, saying that the country now knows Congress party supports corruption. "Congress's real face has come to light. Why is Rahul Gandhi scared? If he's not done anything wrong, he should let ED do its job. Would the law change for 1 party and 1 family? The country now knows Congress party supports corruption," he said.

- Rahul Gandhi, the 51-year-old politician, who entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 am after starting from the Congress office on Akbar Road, was accompanied by a large group of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surrounded by hundreds of party workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office to appear before the agency in the National Herald case



📽️ANI



LIVE UPDATES📺https://t.co/fJF0EaBTkf pic.twitter.com/sToGOtuEuM — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) June 13, 2022

- He is being questioned by an Assistant Director level officer-- the investigating officer of the case--supervised by a Deputy Director and a Joint Director. Another officer is learnt to be typing Rahul Gandhi's statement which is being recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

- The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper, published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL). Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

- In April, the agency questioned senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation. The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials had said.

