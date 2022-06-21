Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again on Tuesday, a day after he was quizzed by the central probe agency in connection with a money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper.

Till now, the 52-year-old has been questioned for more than 40 hours by the ED in four days. The agency wants to question Rahul about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

Here are the 10 big points you should know about the story:

1. On Monday, the Wayanad MP reached the ED office in New Delhi at 11.10 am accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He left the agency's office around 12:30 am.

2. Last week, Rahul was questioned for three straight days from June 13 to June 15. However, he sought an exemption from appearance on June 16 citing the illness of his mother Sonia Gandhi and appeared before the agency on June 17 again.

3. Rahul's mother Sonia has also been summoned by the agency, but she has failed to appear before till now after she tested positive for COVID-19. However, Sonia was discharged from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday.

4. The 75-year-old has now been asked to appear before the ED on June 23.

5. The ED is investigating the Gandhis' role in the National Herald case and its its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The AJL runs the National Herald newspaper, which started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

6. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.

7. In 2010, a new firm called YIL is incorporated with Rs 5 lakh and with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi among other Congress leaders as directors. It pledges to do charity but does none till 2016, as per allegations.

8. It is also alleged that AJL's 9 crore shares (99 pc of all) are transferred to YIL and that Rahul Gandhi alone holds 75 per cent shares while Sonia and other senior Congress own the rest.

9. The case to investigate alleged financial irregularities under the PMLA was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

10. Congress, however, argued that YIL was a not-for-profit company under Section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956 that can neither accumulate profits nor pay dividends to its shareholders.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma