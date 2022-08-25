Rahul Gandhi Doesn't Want To Be Party President: Maharashtra Congress Chief

Days before the party's top brass met to decide the schedule to elect its new president, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday created a row after he claimed that Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi does not want to become the chief of the grand old party. He, however, hailed Ashok Gehlot and said there is no problem if the Rajasthan Chief Minister becomes the new Congress chief.

"This is an internal matter of the party. Rahul Gandhi doesn't want to be the party president, this is coming to light through the media. If Ashok Gehlot becomes (the party chief), there is no problem. There is democracy in Congress," Patole was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Patole, 59, also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has constantly attacked Congress over dynastic politics, and said that the grand old party will "unanimously" stand with its new president whether he or she is a Gandhi or not.

"Those who mock us on the basis of nepotism, have a family in Nagpur. BJP's politics across the country runs on the basis of that family. Congress will stand with whoever is unanimously elected as the president of the party," he said.

The Congress top brass will meet on Sunday to decide the next schedule to elect its new president. Currently, this position is being held by Sonia Gandhi.

There is a buzz that Ashok Gehlot, who for his closeness to the Gandhis, could become the next Congress chief. The Rajasthan Chief Minister, however, has constantly played down such reports and said efforts will be made till the last moment to persuade Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party again.

"We will try to persuade Rahul Gandhi ji till the last moment to take over as Congress president. The Congress Working Committee meeting is being held on August 28. We would like him to be the president," he said on Wednesday. "If Rahul Gandhi does not become the president, many people will be disappointed and will sit at home."