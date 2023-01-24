'Army Doesn't Need To Provide Proof': Rahul Gandhi Disagrees With Digvijay Singh's Remarks On Surgical Strike

RESPONDING to Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh's remarks questioning the credibility of the 2016 surgical strikes which created a massive controversy, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Congress does not appreciate Singh's personal views, Adding that he said Armed Forces do their job exceptionally well and they do not need to provide proof of that.

"We don't appreciate Digvijaya Singh's personal views. His views are outlying views. We are absolutely clear that the Armed Forces do their job exceptionally well and they do not need to provide proof of that," Gandhi said.

#WATCH | We don't appreciate Digvijaya Singh's personal views. His views are outlying views. We are absolutely clear that the Armed Forces do their job exceptionally well and they do not need to provide proof of that: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/O67iRg8aNk — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

The clarification from Rahul Gandhi came as the party faced massive criticism over Singh's comments, which he made at a Bharat Jodo Yatra rally.