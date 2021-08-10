Rahul, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said that Congress workers should begin a campaign for the restoration of statehood.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and the revival of the democratic process of elections.

Rahul, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said that Congress workers should begin a campaign for the restoration of statehood. Addressing the party workers in Srinagar, Rahul said "free and fair election" should be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

"My family lives in Delhi. Before that my family lived in Allahabad. And before Allahabad, my family lived here," said Rahul, who got emotional while addressing the party workers.

"I can tell you that I understand you, my family must have drank water from the river Jhelum. Kashmiriyat, the culture and thought process must be in me too. When I come here, I feel like I am coming home," he added.

Rahul also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre, saying the voices of the opposition are being suppressed. He said that senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had asked him to raise the issue of restoration of statehood in the Parliament.

He said he was told by his colleagues that J-K was not a big state with many Lok Sabha seats, but stressed upon the importance of the place.

"It is not a state with many Lok Sabh seats...It is not even a state now. But the strength of J-K is the way you live. India and its foundation has Kashmiriyat. This feeling is in me too. What you can get me to do with love and affection, you will never achieve it through force and hatred. That is Kashmiriyat. If you own J-K with love and respect, you will get done whatever you want to," he said.



The former Congress president said when his party was in power, it tried to unite and join the country, but the BJP believes in divisive ideology.

"When we were in power, we started lots of programmes like Panchayat elections, Udaan, etc. We also brought in industrialists to invest in J-K. We were trying to unite and join. They (BJP) have attacked it," he added.

He said the new office building of the party's J-K unit is a new beginning and added that the workers were the party's army.

"I tried to come here earlier also, before Covid outbreak, but I was not allowed beyond the airport," he said, referring to his visit immediately after the Centre's August 2019 decisions to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate in into union territories.

"I will visit Jammu and Ladakh as well," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma