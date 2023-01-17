'He Accepted RSS Ideology, I Can't': Rahul Gandhi Shuts Down Talks Of Varun's Congress Entry

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said his cousin Varun Gandhi has embraced the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), which he cannot accept. Expressing his disapproval of the right-wing organisation, Rahul said he would rather be beheaded than walk into the RSS office.

The former Congress president is currently leading his Bharat Jodo Yatra across Punjab. Addressing the media in Hoshiarpur, he said, "Varun at some point, maybe even today, accepted that ideology and made it his own. I can not accept that thing."

The Wayanad MP said, "Varun Gandhi is in BJP if he walks here then it might be a problem for him. My ideology doesn't match his ideology. I cannot go to the RSS office, I'll have to be beheaded before that. My family has an ideology. Varun adopted another & I can't accept that ideology," he said.

With a strong show of his dislike for the Sangh Parivar ideology, Rahul shut down growing speculations about BJP leader and his cousin Varun Gandhi's entry into Congress.

"I can surely meet him and hug him, but cannot accept that ideology," Gandhi said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi aims to end the politics of hate and division and the over-centralization of our political system

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP will suffer a "massive blow" due to issues like unemployment, and price rise. "There is massive anger against the BJP," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also distanced himself from the term 'Godi media', saying, "I did not bring 'Godi Media', it is not my phrase. I do not criticise journalists but I criticise the structure of media. I want fair and independent media."

However, he said "hatred is being spread in the media" and the media is playing the role of "distraction instead of a watchdog".

Gandhi called for an "independent media and institutions" citing his party's philosophy, and said that media is a "feedback channel" for the Congress governments.

"The media is being controlled and pressured. The reporters are not at much fault. You have constraints. You have to do what your owner tells you to do. I understand as you tell me. I'm not criticising you. I'm criticising the structure of media," he said.

"Congress' philosophy is of an independent media and institutions. Even if Congress wants to control media, we do not have the capability of implementing it because our structure is not as centralised as the BJP. We want independent and fair media," Gandhi added.

Alleging that media is playing the "role of distraction", the Congress leader said that it should rather play the "role of a watchdog".

"Hatred is being spread in the media. The media is playing the role of distraction instead of a watchdog. Your role should be of a watchdog. The small businessmen are being crushed, farmers are being looted, but you distract by doing Hindu-Muslim, Bollywood, sports," he said.

Gandhi said that the media should put pressure on the government.

"If you were given freedom, you would have asked about the data which we have presented here. You should be raising the issues like farmers' issues, and employment issues. We would like the media which puts pressure on the government. You are feedback channels for the Congress governments," he said.