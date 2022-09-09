On Question Over Congress President Post, Rahul Gandhi Says 'Situation Will Get Clear After Polls'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hinted that he is not out of the race to become the Congress president and said that it will be clear after the elections for the party president post. The highly-anticipated polls for the Congress president post will take place on October 17 and the counting of votes will be held on October 19.

Responding to questions on whether he will lead the Congress once again after he resigned from the post in 2019 taking moral responsibility for the party's poll drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, he said, "Whether I become president (of Congress) or not will become clear when the elections for the president post take place. I have very clearly decided what I will do, there is no confusion in my mind," Gandhi said, adding, "please wait for that day".

Rahul Gandhi further said that he can be questioned if he decides not to contest the Congress presidential polls. "If I don't contest the Congress president election, you can ask me and I'll reply why I did not," Gandhi said.

Gandhi resigned as the Congress president in 2019 taking moral responsibility for the party's poll drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi was appointed as the interim Congress president after Rahul Gandhi refused to withdraw his resignation.

Nominations for the Congress president's election will begin on September 24 and will end on September 30, and in case of a contest, the election will be held on October 17 and the counting on October 19.

Further speaking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress's mega outreach program, Gandhi said he was not leading the yatra ("Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir) and was only participating in it. He also said it is the responsibility of everyone in the Opposition to work for the country.

"Everybody has an opinion, BJP has one, RSS has its opinion. They are free to have. For us Congress, this is a journey and an attempt at understanding what is going on in India and an attempt at undoing the damages that have been done by BJP and RSS," Gandhi said on BJP's 'Parivar Bachao' remark.

"The idea of this yatra is to connected to the people, understand what they are facing and also to communicate with them. This padyatra is against the damage that the BJP and the RSS has done by spreading hatred in the country," he said.

Gandhi is undertaking a 3,570-km yatra to connect with people across the country while seeking to strengthen the Congress party, which has suffered successive electoral defeats in the last few years. The BJP has termed it a "Parivar Bachao" yatra, claiming it is aimed at saving the Gandhi family which is facing corruption charges in the National Herald case.

(With Agency Inputs)