Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Elon Musk On Twitter Deal, Asks Him To Act Against Hate Speech

CONGRESS MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday congratulated Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the latter took over the microblogging site and said that Twitter will no longer stifle the opposition's voice in India.

"Congrats @elonmusk. I hope @Twitter will now act against hate speech, fact check more robustly, and will no longer stifle the opposition’s voice in India due to government pressure," he wrote and shared a graph that says, Rahul Gandhi's Account Manipulation.

Earlier, Gandhi's Twitter handle was blocked for a short span, after he shared a picture of a rape victim and received a notice from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Following, the incident, the Congress minister did not use the site for some time.

This comes after Musk on Friday completed his USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

Earlier, on Thursday, Musk took to Twitter and shared a statement that was captioned, "Dear Twitter Advertisers." It read, "I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong."

He continued, "The reason I acquired Twitter is that it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society."

He said Twitter should be "warm and welcoming to all" and enable users to choose the experience they want to have. Further, Musk told advertisers that he wants the platform to be "the most respected advertising platform in the world."