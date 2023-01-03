'Rahul Gandhi Can't Be Bought': Priyanka Gandhi Calls Brother 'Warrior' As Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters UP

AS THE Bharat Jodo Yatra has resumed after a nine-day winter break today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called her brother Rahul Gandhi a "warrior" and said he is not afraid of those who spent thousands of crores to tarnish his image.

Big industrialists like Adani and Ambani may have bought a number of politicians, PSUs, and members of the media, but "they have not been, and will never be, able to buy my brother," Priyanka, who is also the AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, as quoted by PTI said.

This came as she welcomed Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Loni border as it entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi. She further went on to praise her brother and said people say Rahul Gandhi does not feel cold even in winter, this is because he is wearing the shield of truth.

"Look at my elder brother, I take the maximum pride in you. Because the establishment put all its pressure. The government spent thousands of crores to destroy his image. But, he did not deter from the path of truth. Agencies were deployed but he did not feel afraid, as he is a warrior," she said to thunderous applause at the Loni border here.

"Adani ji, Ambani ji brought big politicians, bought all PSUs, the media, but they could not buy my brother and will never be able to do so. I am proud of him and of everyone else," she also said.

As the cold wave spell continues in parts of North India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has drawn attention for wearing a mere t-shirt in chilly winter during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. Many wondered why he does not feel cold.

Earleir, party Congress leader Salman Khurshid called Rahul Gandhi a Yogi and he is superhuman. "While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus," he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has entered Uttar Pradesh, covered 3,000 kms from Kanyakumari so far. The Congress' padayatra which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari will cover 3,570 km with its last destination in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra as the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the party claimed.