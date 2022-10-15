Rahul Gandhi Calls Karnataka Regime ‘Commission Govt’, Says ‘BJP-RSS Ideology Dividing Country’

HITTING out at the saffron party-led regime in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the BJP government is "anti-SC and ST," and there is a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people in the state.

Speaking at the Bharat Jodo Yatra rally in Karnataka’s Ballari, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 per cent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it. “We named this journey as India Jodo Yatra. Because we and crores of people felt that the hatred, violence ideology of BJP-Sangh is dividing the country, weakening it,” he asserted further.

Additionally, he said this government is named as the government of 40 per cent because there is a scam in everything, scams in cooperative banks, scams in the recruitment of assistant professors and what not. “In Karnataka, if you want to become a sub-inspector in the police, you can do it by paying 80 lakhs. If you have money, you can buy government jobs in Karnataka. If you don't have money then be unemployed for the rest of your life,” Gandhi said.

He further criticised the BJP government on unemployment issues and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to his fake promise to provide two crore jobs to youth per year. “Today India has the highest unemployment ever in 45 years. PM had said that he would provide employment to 2 crore youth every year. Where did those jobs go? Instead, crores of youth have become unemployed,” Congress MP said during his rally in Karnataka’s Ballari.

Rahul Gandhi continued criticising the BJP and said youth no longer have trust in the government for jobs after completing college. “On the journey, I ask many young people, are you sure that you will get a job after college? The answer is - we do not trust, we do not think we will get the job,” he said.

The 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 in Kanyakumari, has entered in day 38. The yatra will end in Jammu and Kashmir and is thought to be part of Congress's plan to increase its chances of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.