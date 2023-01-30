'My Pain Vanished': Rahul Gandhi Revisits Time A Young Girl Inspired Him To Carry On With Yatra

THE BHARAT Jodo Yatra which began on September 7, last year from Kanyakumari, concluded on Monday in Srinagar, and witnessed the presence of several opposition leaders. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the last day of the campaign shared a story about how a small girl inspired him for the march.

Speaking about the incident, Gandhi said that he learned a lot during the Yatra. "One day, I was in a lot of pain. I thought I've to walk for 6-7 hrs more and it'll be difficult," he said. He further mentioned that a young girl came running to him and gave him something she had written.

"She hugged me and ran away. I started reading it," said Gandhi.

She wrote, "I can see your knee is hurting because when you put pressure on that leg, it shows on your face. I can't walk with you but I'm walking beside you from my heart because I know you're walking for me and my future. Right at that moment,my pain vanished," he added.

Highlighting the security concerns in the union territory, he said, "Security people had told me to go to Kashmir in a vehicle and not on foot. 3-4 days back, admin told me that if I go on foot, grenade would be hurled at me...I thought to give an opportunity to those who hate me, to change colour of my white t-shirt to red."

He then asserted that he was taught to live fearlessly. "My family taught me, and Gandhi ji taught me to live fearlessly, otherwise, that is not living. But it happened just as I expected, the people of Jammu and Kashmir didn't give me a grenade but only love," added the Congress MP.

(With inputs from agency)