Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Over Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits, Says BJP Ruined Good Work Of UPA

IN A fresh attack on the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Centre of ruining the good work done by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi spoke about the increasing numbers of the "targetted killings" in Kashmir and wrote, "This year, there have been 30 targeted killings in Kashmir. The exodus of Pandits is increasing rapidly."

"The BJP has ruined the good work done by the UPA. Before coming to power, the PM, who spoke big things before coming to power, is enjoying power and Kashmiri Pandits remain refugees in their own country," the Congress MP added.

इस साल, कश्मीर में 30 टार्गेटिड किलिंग्स हो चुकी हैं। पंडितों का पलायन तेज़ी से बढ़ रहा है।



भाजपा ने यूपीए द्वारा किए गए अच्छे कामों को बर्बाद कर दिया है।



सत्ता में आने से पहले बड़ी-बड़ी बातें करने वाले PM सत्ता भोग रहे हैं और कश्मीरी पंडित अपने ही देश में शरणार्थी बने हुए हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 27, 2022

This comes shortly after Congress posted a video of the party's media head Pawan Khera who took a swipe at the saffron camp for only speaking about zero tolerance.

"There is a continuous exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. 30 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in the last 10 months. Shopian, where families of Kashmiri Pandits had stayed for 32 years, also had to leave. If Modi government calls it normalcy then they should open their eyes," wrote the grand old party on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Khera also added that "70 ministers of the BJP are conducting outreach program in Kashmir but not even a single of them went to the camps of the Kashmiri Pandits and had a word with them."

"When Manmohan Singh was in power, 4,500 Kashmiri Pandits were provided employment via PM package, they were given place to live, 75 per cent people used to take part in elections. But today, there is a continuous exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and the BJP is not even holding elections," he added. He also asked the Modi government to release a white paper on the plight of the minority community during its eight-year rule in the Union territory.

Earlier, on October 15, a Kashmiri Pandit, identified as Puran Krishan was shot dead by terrorists near his house in Chowdari Gund in the Shopian district.

Three days later the incident, two labourers - hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district were also killed in a terror attack in the Harmen area of the same district.

(With inputs from agency)