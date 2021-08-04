On Tuesday, a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a priest and three employees of a crematorium in Delhi's Old Nangal area. The incident brew anger among the people of the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the family of the nine-year-old who was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment area. Rahul Gandhi met the victim’s family members inside his car.

While sharing about his meet, Gandhi said, "I spoke with the family... they want justice and nothing else. They're saying justice is not being given to them and that they should be helped. We will do that. I said 'I am standing with you. Rahul Gandhi is standing with them until they get justice'."

Tweeting about the incident, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Parents' tears are saying only one thing — their daughter, the daughter of the country deserves justice. And I am with them on this path of justice."

Soon after Rahul Gandhi's visit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also met the family of the victim and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh. Kejriwal as quoted by ANI said, "I met her parents. Her loss can't be compensated for but Delhi govt will provide them Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia."

"We'll order magisterial inquiry & appoint top lawyers so that culprits get strict punishment," the Chief Minister added.

Soon after the girl's murder, her parents carried out a protest demanding justice for their daughter. Hundreds of locals along with the political leader, former top cop, and professional wrestler, joined the protest seeking justice for the minor. The victim's parents demanded capital punishment for the accused.

The police have detained the priest and three employees of a crematorium who are associated with the case. According to the victim's mother, the priest tried convincing the young girl's mother to cremate the body by saying that during the post-mortem, doctors will steal her organs. The priest later discourages the girl's parents from informing the police about the incident.

All the four accused, have been booked under Sections 302, 376, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act have also been imposed.

An inquiry was launched by the Delhi Commission for Women regarding the incident. The girl's parents said, that the girl was raped and her body was cremated by a crematorium priest without their permission. Suo moto cognizance has been taken by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in regard to the case.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen