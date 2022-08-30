Rahul Gandhi And The Decline Of Congress: Decoding Ghulam Nabi Azad's Stinging Resignation Letter

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from the party in a stinging five-page letter that is seen as an indictment of both party chief Sonia Gandhi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Azad, a politician of five decades and one of the senior-most leaders in the party, blamed Rahul Gandhi and his working style for the Congress' decline and its drubbing in the last two Lok Sabha elections.

In his five-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, Azad said that the collapse of the consultative mechanism in the Congress party began in 2004 when Rahul Gandhi became an MP and it was further accentuated when he became party vice party president in 2013. Taking a parting shot at Rahul Gandhi, Azad said that he sidelined the senior leaders and all the crucial decisions of the party were taken by his guards and PAs.

Here's an analysis of Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation letter and what changed in the party that led to its decline:

In his five-page resignation letter, Azad recounted the years of his "selfless" service to the "great institution". Azad, who served as a Union Minister in the late Indira Gandhi’s, late Rajiv Gandhi’s, late PV Narasimha Rao’s and Dr Manmohan Singh’s governments, respectively, from 1982 till 2014, also recalled the working styles of the above-mentioned leaders and how Congress bloomed with collective efforts of every member.

Hailing Sonia Gandhi for the win of Congress in the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha Elections, Azad said that "one of the major reasons for this success was that, as President, you heeded the wise counsel of senior leaders, besides trusting their judgement and delegating powers to them".

However, Azad said that the entire consultative mechanism of the party was destroyed by Rahul Gandhi when he entered politics in 2004. Subsequently, Azad said, that the senior leaders were sidelined and "a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party". As per Ghulam Nabi Azad, the decline of the Congress began with the sidelining of experienced and senior leaders.

In his letter, Azad said that the recommendations by the working group, which he chaired in 2013, in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha election, "have been lying in the storeroom of the AICC for the past 9 years". "In spite of my repeated reminders in person both to you and the then Vice President Shri Rahul Gandhi from 2013 onwards to implement these recommendations. However, no effort was made to even examine them seriously", Azad's letter reads.

Azad also recalled the defeat of Congress in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and its loss in 39 out of the 49 assembly elections held between 2014 and 2022. Azad said that the situation of the Congress party has only worsened since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and blamed Rahul Gandhi for stepping down as the party president "in a huff" and "insulting every senior Congress functionary who stood behind him to continue as the party chief.

Azad also highlighted the new "remote control model" that "demolished the institutional integrity of the party". "While you are just a nominal figurehead, all the important decisions were being taken by Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guard’s and PA’s," Azad alleged in his letter.

Defending the G23 leaders, which he was a part of, Azad said that the leaders "only flagged the abysmal drift in the party" as they only want the rejuvenation of the grand old party. However, he said that they were abused, vilified and humiliated by the ‘coterie’ of sycophants. "Those who committed this indiscipline were feted in Delhi by the General Secretaries of the AICC and Shri Rahul Gandhi personally," Azad wrote.

Describing the current organisational election process as a farce and sham, Azad wrote that in the past 8 years, no elections have been held at any level of the organisation and "handpicked lieutenants of the AICC have been coerced to sign lists prepared by the coterie that runs the AICC. At no place in a booth, block, district, or state was an electoral roll published, nominations invited, scrutinized, polling booths set up, and elections held".

"For all the reasons mentioned above, especially that the Indian National Congress has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India. In fact, before starting the Bharath Jodo Yatra, the leadership should have undertaken a Congress Jodo exercise across the country", Azad's letter reads.