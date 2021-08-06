Leaders from Congress, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, Left (CPM and CPI), the Muslim League, and the National Conference were present at the protest site today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with 14 other leaders of the opposition parties on Friday joined the farmers' protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi to underline support for farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted last year. Visuals from the spot showed Opposition leaders raising slogans with a placard 'Save Farmers, Save India' in support of the farmers.

Leaders from Congress, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, Left (CPM and CPI), the Muslim League, and the National Conference were present at the protest site today. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Gaurav Gogoi; Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, RJD's Manoj Jha, DMK's T Siva are among the leaders who participated in the protest.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders reach Jantar Mantar, Delhi to extend support to farmers in their protest against farm laws by raising slogans with a placard 'Save Farmers, Save India' pic.twitter.com/VMyi4ShlYo — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

The leaders assembled in the Parliament premises and then boarded a bus to reach the venue. Rahul Gandhi along with other leaders sat with the agitating farmers.

#WATCH | Opposition leaders raise slogans against 'farm laws' and 'Pegasus' on their way to Jantar Mantar, Delhi to join farmers protest pic.twitter.com/QsE7CD8OQi — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

He said, "Everybody in the opposition has gathered to extend support against the 'black laws'. We want a discussion over Pegasus, but they (Government) are not allowing the discussion, Narendra Modi has intercepted every Indian's phone with the spyware."

The Congress leader fuether said, "One thing that is constant in the history of our great land -- the victory of the kisan, over oppression, over discrimination and over tyranny. This time too, history will repeat."

Today all opposition parties have gathered here (Jantar Mantar) to extend their support against 'Kala Kanoon' (farm laws)... We want a discussion over Pegasus, but they (Centre) are not letting it happen. Narendra Modi has intercepted every Indian's phone: Rahul Gandhi, Congress pic.twitter.com/9kxrShhKIS — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Though the opposition is trying to show itself as a united front, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not join the protest. All the three parties are also against the new farm laws and support the agitating farmers.

AAP MP Sushil Gupta said that if the protest was done under the leadership of LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, then they would have joined.The AAP and the SAD-BSP combine are pitted against the Congress in Punjab. All the parties are supporting farm agitation but differ in showing solidarity.

Earlier in the day, the opposition met at the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and decided to continue with their demand of discussion on Pegasus snooping issue, farm laws and fuel price hike. The leaders also decided to join the farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar.-

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into the allegations of surveillance. The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan