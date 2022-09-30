Raghav Chadha Likely To Be Arrested As BJP Fears AAP In Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the Mega Blood Donation camp event organised on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, at Maulana Azad Medical College, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Image: ANI)

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha is likely to be arrested now that he has been appointed the party's co-incharge of political affairs in Gujarat.

Chadha, who played a key role in leading AAP to victory in Punjab, has been assigned the same task in Gujarat, which goes to polls in November this year.

Without specifying the agency or the possible charges against Chadha, Kejriwal said preparations were on to arrest the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.

"We are hearing that these people will arrest Ragav Chadha now since he has been appointed as co-incharge of Gujarat and he has started participating in poll campaigns in Gujarat," Kejriwal said in a Tweet in Hindi.

"In which case they will (arrest) and what will be the allegations, these people are working on these points at present," he added.

Kejriwal's statement comes amid raids against AAP leaders and their arrests by various probe agencies.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the party's media communications in-charge Vijay Nair as the Delhi government's now scrapped excise policy faces a probe over alleged corruption.

Reacting to the arrest, Kejriwal on Wednesday hit out the BJP-led Centre saying the saffron party was afraid of losing the Gujarat polls. He asked his party workers and leaders to be ready to go to jail on false charges as BJP feels threatened by AAP.

Defending Nair, Kejriwal said he was just a "small worker" of the AAP and that he had nothing to do with the excise policy, which has been under the scanner of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Delhi Chief Minister alleged that Nair has been booked under false charges as he refused to implicate Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case. Sisodia had faced several rounds of probe by the CBI in August, but the agency could not find any evidence against the AAP leader.

He further alleged that Nair was arrested because he was engaged in preparing AAP's communications strategy to drive the party's poll campaign in Gujarat after the elections in Punjab.