New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday showed its might at the Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on the occasion of the 89th Air Force Day. Displaying its Sukhoi Su-30 and Rafale fighter jets and Chinook helicopters, the IAF, which is also known as Bharatiya Vayu Sena, showed its military might.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary said that the IAF will not allow any external forces to violate India's territory as he pitched to lead further indigenisation to achieve self-reliance.

He also noted that the IAF's prompt actions during the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh last year were a testament to its combat readiness.

"As our challenges continue to rise, so does our strength and resolve to ensure best possible application of air power. When I look at the security scenario that we face today, I am acutely conscious that I have assumed the command at a crucial time," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"We must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate our territory. I pledge to do all I can to provide you with clear direction, good leadership and the best of resources that I can muster," he added.

Following the escalation in tension in eastern Ladakh in mid-June last year, the IAF deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft as well as its attack helicopters in the key air bases in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere along the LAC.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhary also focused on the need to devote attention to human resources in his address. He said that though the "targeted training programmes" are helping air warriors to develop the aptitude for mustering the modern trends of aerial warfare, acquiring the "right attitude" is equally important.

"It is my firm belief that when we continue to acquire the latest technologies, there is a much greater need to devote our attention to the people placed below us. As seniors, invest your time and efforts in nurturing and empowering your subordinates. I am confident that each one of you will treat this important task as your primary responsibility," PTI quoted Air Chief Marshal Chaudhary as saying.

"I am of the view that while we are actively pursuing self-reliance in hardware, innovative thought has historically been our core strength and I look forward to creative and skilful employment of these capabilities through the development of our own unique tactics and out of the box operational plans," he added.

