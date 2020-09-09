Parly will arrive in India tomorrow morning and will hold talks with Singh after the ceremony on ways to further deepen bilateral defence and security cooperation

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The first five of the 36 Rafale fighter jets procured from the Dassault Aviation company last month will be formally inducted into the Indian Air Force tomorrow at the Ambala Air Base in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly.

Parly will arrive in India tomorrow morning and will hold talks with Singh after the ceremony on ways to further deepen bilateral defence and security cooperation. Quoting sources, news agency PTI reported that that a preliminary discussion on a possible procurement of another batch of 36 Rafale jets by India from France may figure in talks between the two Defence Ministers.

In a statement, the French embassy in India said that Parly's broad ranging talks with Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval tomorrow will cover, among other areas, Industrial and technological partnership in like with the Make in India programme; operational defence cooperation, particularly maritime security in the Indo-Pacific; modalities of continuing the armed forces’ joint exercises in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic; counter-terrorism cooperation; as well as major regional and international strategic issues.

"These talks will further President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to deepen and expand the Indo-French partnership, with strategic autonomy and the defence of a multipolar order as its cornerstones," the statement read.



During her visit, the French Defence Minister will also pay a floral tribute to India’s valiant soldiers at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

The five jets had arrived in India from France on July 29, this year. The delivery of all 36 aircrafts will be completed on schedule by the end of 2021. The emergency acquisition was made primarily to check the depleting combat capability of the IAF as the number of its fighter squadrons had come down to a worrying 31 against the authorised strength of at least 42.

The Rafale jets, known for air-superiority and precision strikes, are India''s first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 year after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia. The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA''s Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile, Scalp cruise missile and MICA weapons system will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja