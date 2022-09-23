Race To Rajasthan CM Tougher Than Congress President; Pilot, Joshi, Dostara Frontrunners As Gehlot Moves Delhi

AHEAD of the congress president election scheduled to be in October this year, the race in the congress on who will be the next chief minister of Rajasthan has become more fascinating.

Sachin Pilot, CP Joshi, or Govind Singh Dotasra—the names that are making the most buzz in the state and also in the political circles of the national capital for the past few days. All three are seasoned leaders of the Rajasthan Congress and are expected to be the state's next chief minister.

Earlier, Gehlot stated that whatever decision Sonia and Rahul Gandhi make, we will accept. It is clear that Gehlot is ready to be elevated to become the next president of the 'Grand Old Party.'

"We are members of the Congress. Whatever decision is taken by our Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, we will accept it. As far as I know, there are no if or buts in it. The decision taken by Delhi will be valid for all."

Pilot has a good grip on the politics of Rajasthan because his dynamic personality makes him a good youth leader. A former union minister, Sachin Pilot is considered to be a close aide of Rahul Gandhi. There is a high probability that Rahul Gandhi will reward his "patience" and announce him as the next chief minister who will lead the party into the next elections in Rajasthan.

CP Joshi, the MLA from Nathdwara, has a good equation with the Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot. He is considered a frontrunner from the Gehlot camp as his experience both as a minister at the Centre as well as in the party has been the former PCC chief. Besides these equations, the CM's recommendation may weigh heavily in making his case more clear for the party to opt for him as the next chief minister of the state.

Dostara, the state Congress chief, is also a close aide to Gehlot. He replaced Pilot as the state's congress chief in 2020. Dostara, with his tight grip on the party and among the top brass of the Rajasthan Congress, can also be considered a frontrunner for the top post.

However, among the three, Sachin Pilot retains the lead because his previous record of perseverance and dedication to the party allows him to stand on a higher pedestal than the others.Besides, Gandhis too have a fear of sachin pilot changing the camp, as Jyotiraditya did in Madhya Pradesh.

Pilot has created an aura of himself now to garner a good amount of vote share in his favour as his image as a young and mass leader dominates over any other leader.