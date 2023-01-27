Rabies-Infected Stray Dog Goes On Biting Spree In Bihar's Arrah, Attacks Over 80

More than 80 people have come to the Arrah district hospital in Bihar with cases of dog bites. (Image: ANI)

A BIZZARE incident was reported from Bihar's Arrah where more than 80 people reached the district hospital with a dog bite case. According to locals, all of them were attacked by the same dog, the officials said on Friday. However, a stray dog was allegedly beaten to death after the incident came to light.

"Around 80 people have come to the district hospital in Arrah with cases of dog bites. Among the patients, 10-12 are children. First aid is given to the patients, " Dr Navneet Kumar Chaudhary, a doctor at the hospital said.

Bihar| Around 80 people have come to the district hospital in Arrah with cases of dog bites. Among the patients, 10-12 are children. First aid being given to the patients: Dr. Navneet Kumar Chaudhary (26/01) pic.twitter.com/ja7vH22SOj — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

According to officials, when a team of the local civic body was sent to catch the dog, it was reported that the locals in the Dudh Katora locality of the city beat up the dog to death with sticks and rods on Thursday night.

"Before the team could reach, around 12 o'clock in the night, locals beat the dog to death," District Officer Rajkumar, as quoted by news agency ANI, said.

Local people have been complaining that the Rabies-infected dog had created terror in different localities of Arrah city. "Around 86 people were given rabies injections in Ara Sadar Hospital on Thursday," said officials.

People who came to the district hospital with dog bite cases included children, old men and women. Some were seriously injured and admitted to hospital. Soon after several patients started arriving at Ara Sadar Hospital, the health administration was also alerted.

Kaushal Dubey, the manager of the Arrah Sadar Hospital, said, "Despite the fact that it was a holiday in view of Republic Day, yet on the orders of the District Officer, the camp was opened in the Sadar Hospital premises." "It was found that 86 people have been given rabies injections," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)