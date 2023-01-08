Queer Pride 2023: A March For Rights, A Mark Of LGBTQ Resistance; See Adorable Pics From Delhi

After three years of a global pandemic that limited people's mobility, hundreds of members of the LGBTQ community took to the streets of the nation's capital on Sunday, singing and dancing. They held placards which displayed messages of love and wished to raise awareness in the society. In 2008, Delhi witnessed its first pride parade march, which served as a symbol of resistance and spirit. In India, the first Pride parade of the LGBTQ community was held in 1999 in Kolkata and was called the 'Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk'.

January 8, 2023, Pride Parade in Delhi is the first post-Covid-19.(Pic-@CScottFCDO)

On Sunday, hundreds of members and their supporters marched on the streets of the National Capital.(Pic-CScottFCDO)

The 1999 "Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk" only saw the participation of 15 members.(Pic-Reuters)

In 2018, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court partially struck down Section 377, decriminalising same-sex relations.(Pic-ANI)

“We march against the oppressive attacks and discrimination against… transpersons, lesbians, gays, bisexuals, pansexuals, asexuals, gender nonconforming, and intersex people,” the organisers in a statement said.(Pic-CScottFCDO)