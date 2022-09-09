Queen Elizabeth's Death: India To Observe One-Day State Mourning On Sunday

THE INDIAN government declared one day of state mourning on September 11 as a mark of respect for the passing away of Queen Elizabeth. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the government of India has decided to observe one day of national mourning on September 11 in honour of the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. She died yesterday at the age of 96.

"On the day of Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the ministry said.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India."

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of constancy in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family. Members of the royal family rushed to her side at the family's summer residence in Balmoral after her health deteriorated.

The queen was under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concern about the 96-year-old monarch's health.

The announcement by the royal family came a day after the queen cancelled a meeting of her privy council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she asked Liz Truss to become Britain's Prime Minister.