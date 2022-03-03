New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will meet his Australian and Japanese Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Fumio Kishida, and United States (US) President Joe Biden and hold a virtual Quad Summit, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), adding the recent developments in the Indo-Pacific will be on agenda.

"The Leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after the September 2021 Summit in Washington DC. They will exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific," the MEA said in a release.

"The Quad Leaders will also review ongoing efforts to implement the Leaders’ initiatives announced as part of the Quad's contemporary and positive agenda," it added.

In their last meeting in September, the Quad leaders had pledged to work together for ensuring peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific and the world. The four leaders also announced a slew of new initiatives to take on common challenges amid challenges posed by China in the region.

Quad would play the role as "Force for Global good," PM Modi had said in his address.

Quad has been focusing cooperation in areas such as producing vaccines, connectivity projects, facilitating the mobility of students, and looking at promoting startups and technology collaboration.

The Quad vaccine partnership was announced in March last year with an aim to deliver one billion doses of vaccines to the Indo-Pacific region by the end of 2022.

It is learnt that there has been good progress under this initiative.

Following the launch of the Quad working group on critical and emerging technologies in March last year, four subgroups were established, with each country leading on one group.

The Quad is also pursuing work on 5G technology and vendor diversification to maintain a diverse, open and interoperable telecommunication ecosystem through collaboration with like-minded partners.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma