QUAD Countries To Assist Each Other In Combating Malicious Cyber Activities

India, Australia, Japan and the United States on Friday, collectively called Quad and said they would assist each other in ensuring the security and resilience of regional cyberinfrastructure.

In a joint statement issued by foreign ministers, Penny Wong of Australia, S Jaishankar of India, Hayashi Yoshimasa of Japan and US Secretary of State Tony Blinken who met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York stated that they will take reasonable steps to address ransomware operations emanating from within their territory.

"We exercise responsibility to assist each other in the face of malicious cyber activity, including from ransomware, against critical infrastructure," it said.

"We strongly believe that focused initiatives for enhancing the cyber capabilities of Indo-Pacific countries would ensure the security and resilience of regional cyberinfrastructure," the statement said.

The foreign ministers said that the Quad countries are committed to an open, secure, stable, accessible, and peaceful cyberspace and support regional initiatives to enhance the capacity of countries to implement the UN Framework for Responsible State Behavior in Cyberspace.

According to the statement, Quad countries commit to further cooperation on capacity-building programmes and initiatives that are aimed at enhancing regional cybersecurity and improving resilience against ransomware attacks in the Indo-Pacific.

The ministers highlighted that practical cooperation in countering ransomware among Indo-Pacific partners would result in denying safe haven to ransomware actors in the region.

"We focus on results-oriented efforts to assist partners across the Indo-Pacific to strengthen their resilience, trust, and confidence in cyberspace, and effective incident-response capabilities," it said.

The ministers underscore the importance of the multistakeholder approach for counter-ransomware capacity building, which included promoting the role of existing mechanisms such as the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise, as the ministers recognise that the multistakeholder approach to internet governance will uphold shared values in the design and use of technologies and cyberspace across the region.

"We welcome the negotiations of a possible new UN cybercrime convention as a long-term means to address cybercrime more broadly which will have utility in countering ransomware. We underscore the need for a new treaty to be drafted in a technologically neutral and flexible manner, which does not describe specific technologies or criminal methodologies," said the joint statement.