Tokyo | Jagran News Desk: Underlining the increasing scope of QUAD despite the COVID-19 challenges, Prime Minister on Tuesday said that the mutual trust, and determination of the member countries including the US, Australia and Japan is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers. He said the cooperation among the Quad countries in various areas is contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The prime minister, during his opening remarks at QUAD Leaders' Summit 2022 in Tokyo, highlighted the importance of the QUAD Summit and said that "Quad's scope has become extensive and its form effective".

"Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust and our determination are giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers," PM Modi said.

"At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us," PM Modi said at the second in-person summit of the four-nation grouping. The prime minister said Quad is moving ahead with a constructive agenda for the Indo-Pacific which will further strengthen its image of a "force for good".

PM Modi noted that despite the difficult circumstance of COVID-19, the member countries have increased mutual coordination in several areas like vaccine delivery, climate action, supply change resilience, disaster management and economic cooperation. "It has ensured peace, prosperity and stability in Indo-Pacific," he added.

"We have increased coordination in areas of vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation and adverse situations arising out of COVID-19 pandemic", he said.

During his remarks, the Prime Minister also congratulated Australian PM Anthony Albanese for winning the elections. "Your presence amongst us 24 hours after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad friendship and your commitment towards it."

At the invitation of Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, PM Modi is participating in the third Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo along with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

The summit is taking place at a time when relations between China and the member countries of the Quad have become tense in the last few years with Beijing increasingly challenging democratic values and resorting to coercive trade practices. The leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan