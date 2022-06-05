New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday summoned an Indian envoy over controversial comments made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed. The government of Qatar handed the Indian ambassador an official note which expressed their disappointment & total rejection & condemnation of the controversial comments made by BJP's Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said the Ambassador has conveyed that the "tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements".

Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal & handed him an official note, expressing disappointment &total rejection & condemnation of the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed:Qatar MOFA pic.twitter.com/KZitqiTycj — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

In response to a media query regarding statement issued by Qatar MOfA, Ambassador conveyed that tweets do not, in any manner, reflect views of the GoI. GoI accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks pic.twitter.com/FdnBWXdeTc — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

"In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks," read the statement.

"Strong actions has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks."

Earlier today, BJP expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal and suspended Nupur Sharma and issued a strong statement saying it is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy".

After BJP acted on the same, Qatar Government welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India in which it announced the suspension of the party's leader and said Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is currently visiting Qatar and on Sunday he met Qatar's Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

After the meet a spokesperson noted that vested interests that are against India-Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments and said that said that the two sides should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of their bilateral ties.

