Qatar Invites Zakir Naik For Talks At FIFA World Cup; Why Islamic TV Preacher Is Banned In India

AS THE FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off, Indian fugitive preacher Zakir Naik, who faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India, is set to deliver religious lectures in Qatar, according to social media posts.

"Preacher Sheikh Zakir Naik is present in Qatar during the World Cup and will give many religious lectures throughout the tournament," Al Arabiya News quoted Faisal Alhajri, a presenter at the Qatari state-owned sports channel Alkass, as saying on Twitter on Saturday.

Who Is Zakir Naik:

Zakir Naik is an Indian Islamic televangelist and public speaker. He is the founder of the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and the Peace TV Network. Despite being banned in India, the satellite television network is estimated to have 200 million viewers globally.

Why Is Zakir Naik Banned In India:

Zakir Nair faces charges of money laundering and hates speech in India. In March, this year the Home Ministry declared Naik-founded Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) an unlawful association and banned it for five years. The MHA notification stated that the speeches of Zakir Naik, were objectionable as he has been extolling known terrorists.

The IRF founder has also advocated for the forced conversion of youth to Islam, supported suicide bombings, and published offensive comments that are insulting to other religions and against Hindus, Hindu Gods, and other religions, the MHA notification said.

Before the anti-terror tribunal, Solicitor General submitted that there is overwhelming evidence on record to show that Zakir Naik continues to reach out to his followers in India by propagating his teachings through videos and making provocative speeches via various social media channels, ANI reported.

The MHA notification also stated that evidence presented to the tribunal by the Solicitor General, shows on record that Zakir Naik, continues to travel to Gulf nations to raise money, all of which are being used solely for radicalising people, especially Muslim youth.

The Ministry said that the illegal acts by the IRF, its supporters, and members have been observed in Gujarat, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Odisha also.