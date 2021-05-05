A Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Chandrachud, however, observed that no one can deny the fact the many people have lost their lives because of the shortage of life-saving gas in the country and it is a national emergency.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stays the Delhi High Court's order of initiation of contempt proceedings against the Central government officers, for their alleged failure in monitoring oxygen procurement, and supply to states, including Delhi. The top court also asked the Centre to apprise it by tomorrow 10:30 am, when the court assembles again, as to how it will make the plan and make available 700 MT oxygen in Delhi.

During the hearing, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that 'putting officers in jail will not bring the oxygen to Delhi' and asked the government what steps have been taken to ensure adequate oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals since May 3.

“Putting officers in jail is not going to bring oxygen to the city, let us ensure lives are saved,” said the bench which also comprised justice M R Shah.

The top court also asked the Centre to take notes from the Mumbai model and the civic body of the city, the Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has managed the COVID crisis very well. The Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud also observed that no one can deny the fact that many people have lost their lives because of the shortage of life-saving gas in the country and it is a national emergency.

The apex court said that it had ordered a supply of 700 MT oxygen to Delhi daily from May 3 as the pandemic in Delhi is at a very critical stage. "Tell us how much oxygen you have allocated to Delhi in the last three days," the bench said.

“This is not adversarial litigation. Centre, Delhi governments are elected and doing their best to serve COVID-19 patients,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

The SC's remarks came on Centre's appeal against Delhi High Court's Tuesday order of issuing contempt notice and seeking the personal appearance of its officials for non-compliance with the directions on supply of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan