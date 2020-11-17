India has the world's largest vaccine producing firm, which is already working to develop one billion shots. This is the reason Putin wants to partner with India in the production of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly said that India and China may start producing Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, according to the RIA news agency. The Russian President also reportedly proposed the creation of a vaccine research centre of BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - be sped up.

Putin was speaking at the 12th summit of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping is being held virtually in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the summit. PM Modi said that BRICS countries must come together to deal with the pandemic.

The prime minister believed that the role of BRICS nations is crucial for stability. "Recovery post-COVID will see a huge role being played by BRICS nations. There is a lot of scope in increasing trade between BIRCS nations," Modi said.

Laying out India's contribution to humanity during the pandemic and in the time to come, Modi said that India's large-scale vaccine production capacity and delivery prowess will help the humanity in these times of crisis.

"We saw this during the pandemic when we helped hundreds of nations with medical supplies and now we are looking at large scale vaccine production," he said.

India has the world's largest vaccine producing firm, which is already working to develop one billion shots. This is the reason Putin wants to partner with India in the production of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

The prime minister also pointed out that India's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, which was launched during the pandemic to make the country self-reliant, could be a significant force multiplier in the post-COVID world.

"There is a lot of scope in increasing trade between BIRCS nations. We have started a big reform process in India under our Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. This could be a significant force multiplier post COVID," he added.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma